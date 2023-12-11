Revealed! Armageddon: The Battle Plan. Part 2 - The Timeline

This is Part II of the Battle Plan of Har Moghaedoh. In this presentation, my aim is to layout the sequence of events for the battles marking the beginning of the Day of Yahweh. While I’ll cover topics commonly taught in prophetic Scripture, I’ll also delve into new insights that, though supported by Scripture, might not have received widespread attention until recent years. Only within the last half decade has it been possible to see these connections as events take place that shape the state of the world ever closer to the time of the end.