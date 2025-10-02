RT News - October 2 2025 6AM GMT

October 2, 2025

Europe is shelving peace in Ukraine by setting its own nations on a war path. Russia's UN ambassador warns there's no going back if the West sticks to its warmongering. Meanwhile, EU leaders are looking to gamble with a cooked up illegal scheme, Russia’s frozen assets to provide long-term financial and military support to Ukraine. The Czech republic gears up for a pivotal election with the nation's President pointing to an invented Russian threat to get his supporters to the polls. Pro-Palestine protests erupt all across the globe. It's all in response to Israel's violent interception of 13 humanitarian ships sailing to break the Gaza blockade.





This video was made with linuxmint.

