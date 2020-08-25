Psychopathology of a Conspiracy Theorist: How the world sees those who question the mainstream narrative

There are many people who are questioning the mainstream answers to many important events and situations. Although the mainstream will very often put forward a "conspiracy theory" as its own explanation, it is those who are looking outside the square who are labelled, in a derogatory sense, "conspiracy theorists". The general sociological reason that people are doing this has been put forward in the theory that: "It's preferable to believe that someone, anyone, even a malevolent power is in control than to deal with the fact that things are random."

In this video Phil Rice and Steve Seven begin an examination of the psychopathology of a conspiracy theorist and look very closely at this standard mainstream claim that the conspiracists are suffering an existential malaise at the random and meaningless universe and, because they cannot or will not face up to this fact, have to invent a series of conspiracies in a desperate attempt to project some sort of order onto an otherwise chaotic world.