AUSTRIA FREAK OUT: LOCKDOWN EVERYTHING!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Just a day after announcing that the unvaccinated would lose all basic human rights, the Austrian government took it a stage further and ruled that the entire country would lose its basic human rights. Back to a nationwide lockdown to control a covid outbreak that was not controlled last time by a nationwide lockdown. Make sense? Also...as the AP reports, experts are "baffled" that in unvaccinated Africa, where there have been no lockdowns, there are very few covid cases and deaths are a tiny fraction of those in Europe and the US per capita. Finally today: Fauci demands three jabs and Biden's approval rating continues to freefall.