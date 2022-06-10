All The Bad Things Pfizer Knew But Tried To Hide For 75 Years

Dr Naomi Wolf goes over what her team found about the vaccine from the Pfizer document dump. Remember that Pfizer never wanted you to know this information, they fought in court to keep it hidden for 75 years. Watch the video and be informed.





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Video Source:

I'm Right with Jesse Kelly - interviewing Dr. Naomi Wolf.

https://speedtheshift.org/2022/06/09/pfizer-documents-update-with-naomi-wolf/