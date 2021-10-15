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Who broke the windows? We HAVE the names!
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60 views • October 15, 2021
Dominic Pezzola, Hunter Ehmke, John Sullivan, Zachary Alam.
Can somebody make sure this message gets to Greg Kelly Devin Nunes Louie Gohmert?
From your friends at StopHate.com
Full Newsmax Clip: https://youtube.com/watch?v=GO4Xu8SjBFk
https://justice.gov/usao-dc/defendants/pezzola-dominic-aka-spaz-aka-spazzo-aka-spazzolini
SUSPECTED PLANT - Joined Proud Boys a month or two before January 6 https://t.me/helpstophate/907
Defendant remains committed.
https://justice.gov/usao-dc/defendants/ehmke-hunter-allen
Dressed in Black Block - Nothing really known about him? https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson/411
Defendant was released on bond with home detention and electronic home monitoring.
https://justice.gov/usao-dc/defendants/sullivan-john-earl
KNOWN ANTIFA - Admitted to dressing up as Trump Supporter https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial/57
Defendant remains on personal recognizance bond.
https://justice.gov/usao-dc/defendants/alam-zachary-jordan
Defendant remains committed.
ADMITTED ANTIFA - allegedy, while incarcerated https://t.me/helpstophate/1100
Defendant remains committed.
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Can somebody make sure this message gets to Greg Kelly Devin Nunes Louie Gohmert?
From your friends at StopHate.com
Full Newsmax Clip: https://youtube.com/watch?v=GO4Xu8SjBFk
https://justice.gov/usao-dc/defendants/pezzola-dominic-aka-spaz-aka-spazzo-aka-spazzolini
SUSPECTED PLANT - Joined Proud Boys a month or two before January 6 https://t.me/helpstophate/907
Defendant remains committed.
https://justice.gov/usao-dc/defendants/ehmke-hunter-allen
Dressed in Black Block - Nothing really known about him? https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson/411
Defendant was released on bond with home detention and electronic home monitoring.
https://justice.gov/usao-dc/defendants/sullivan-john-earl
KNOWN ANTIFA - Admitted to dressing up as Trump Supporter https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial/57
Defendant remains on personal recognizance bond.
https://justice.gov/usao-dc/defendants/alam-zachary-jordan
Defendant remains committed.
ADMITTED ANTIFA - allegedy, while incarcerated https://t.me/helpstophate/1100
Defendant remains committed.
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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