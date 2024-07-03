BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXHIBIT K: world-government BOOK REVIEW
The John Stone Club
The John Stone Club
46 views • 10 months ago

Meet your green goddess!



SOURCES



Montani, Guido. “Anthropocene and Cosmopolitan Citizenship: Europe and the New International Order.” Routledge & CRC Press, Apr. 2024, https://www.routledge.com/Anthropocene-and-Cosmopolitan-Citizenship-Europe-and-the-New-International/Montani/p/book/9781032605463.


Earth Constitution; "If you don't exploit crisis, what are we federalists for?"

WFM-IGP. “The Global Green Deal.” YouTube, 16 Jun. 2023, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjH49Q9Fm6s.


Martin, Glen T. "The Great Transition Requires the Earth Constitution." Telus Institute, Nov. 2021, https://greattransition.org/images/Earth-Constitution-Martin.pdf.


The Union of International Associations. "A World Center." 1914, https://archive.org/details/unionofinternati00uniorich/page/6/mode/2up.


Coates, Ken. "Perestroika: Global Challenge Our Common Future." 1988, https://www.amazon.com/Perestroika-Global-Challenge-English-Russian/dp/0851245021.


Harrison, Eric. “Gorbachev Backs World Government - Los Angeles Times.” Los Angeles Times, 7 Mar. 2019, https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1992-05-07-mn-2519-story.html.


Thabo Mbeki in the '90s predicted world government

https://web.archive.org/web/20000818221709/http://www.worldforum.org/history/testimon.html.


The Earth Charter "Ark Of Hope"

http://arkofhope.org/.


Secretary-General, UN. “Gaps in International Environmental Law and Environment-related Instruments : Towards a Global Pact for the Environment :: Report of the Secretary-General.” United Nations Digital Library System, 30 Nov. 2018, https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/1655544?ln=en&v=pdf#files.


Vote World Government. "Vote Now in the Global Referendum on Democratic World Government." Way Back Machine, archived 2008, https://web.archive.org/web/20080425015242/http://www.voteworldgovernment.org/.


The Times and The Sunday Times. “Just Stop Oil Protesters in Their Eighties Target Magna Carta.” YouTube, 10 May 2024, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxIUW1fmLNo.


Montani, Guido. "The World Federalist Movement's Strategy to Bring About a 'World Constituent Moment.'" The Federalist: A Political Review. Year LXIV, 2022, p. 93, https://www.thefederalist.eu/site/files/PDF/EN/2020/2022-EN.pdf.


Moro, Domenico. "The World Federalist Movement and the Transition Towards a New World Order." The Federalist: A Political Review. Year LXIV, 2022, p. 109, https://www.thefederalist.eu/site/files/PDF/EN/2020/2022-EN.pdf.


Goddess worship

Gore, Al. "Earth in the Balance: Ecology and the Human Spirit." 1992. (p. 260)


PBS NewsHour. “Bush Vs. Gore: The Second 2000 Presidential Debate.” YouTube, 26 Sept. 2020, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irzSo578gmg.



Music



https://freesound.org/people/itinerantmonk108/


https://freesound.org/people/Drumartist/


W. A. Mozart. The Magic Flute, K. 620 - Act 2. c. Der Holle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen. Performance: European Archive.

Keywords
unnew world orderclimateunited nations2024al goreecocideworld governmentecologyglobal governancebahaiarticle 109our common agendasummit of the futureworld federalismearth constitutionworld federalistpact for the future
