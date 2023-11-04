Create New Account
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) are publishing footage of another Ambush on an IDF unit in the Eastern part of the Gaza Strip - Nov 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) are publishing footage of another ambush on an IDF unit in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip. The footage shows an Israeli Merkava Mk.3 tank being fired with two RPG shots using tandem ammunition.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

