The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) are publishing footage of another Ambush on an IDF unit in the Eastern part of the Gaza Strip - Nov 2

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) are publishing footage of another ambush on an IDF unit in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip. The footage shows an Israeli Merkava Mk.3 tank being fired with two RPG shots using tandem ammunition.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.