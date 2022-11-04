Kerri Rivera and Mike Adams announce the Brighteon Autism Conference LIVE streaming event

- First ever Brighteon Autism Conference is free to watch on Brighteon.TV

- Starts at 10 am Eastern, Saturday Nov 5th

- Video archive will be available on BrighteonTV channel on Brighteon.com

- Features many great speakers such as Dr. Stephanie Seneff and Dr. Judy Mikovitz

- Three hours in duration, no registration needed

- Nearly HALF of American children born today will be diagnosed with autism in their life

- Children are being hit with MORE vaccines: Covid, RSV, flu, etc.

- Covid jabs added to childhood immunization schedule

- Learn the truth and help SAVE the children!





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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