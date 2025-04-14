BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Big Drop: How to Grow Your Wealth During the Coming Collapse by James Rickards
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
763 views • 2 weeks ago

James Rickards' "The Big Drop: How To Grow Your Wealth During the Coming Collapse" presents a dystopian yet plausible future where technology and authoritarianism merge to create a surveillance state, with implanted biometric sensors and panopticon goggles enforcing propaganda and control. The economy has collapsed, markets are abolished, and trust in financial systems is lost, replaced by three dominant currencies—the dollar, euro, and a new "ruasia" (a blend of ruble, yuan, and yen)—while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) controlled by a global central bank further consolidate economic power. Gold, once a stable asset, is confiscated and locked away, eliminating it as a monetary alternative. Rickards draws parallels to real-world trends, such as the BRICS alliance, and references Naomi Klein’s Shock Doctrine to illustrate how crises enable elite manipulation. The U.S. is trapped in a structural "New Depression" since 2007, with the Fed’s inflationary policies eroding wealth while failing to address systemic issues. A "perfect financial storm" looms, combining currency wars, energy shortages, and global stagnation, potentially triggering a catastrophic meltdown. The book warns of the dollar’s decline as China rises and urges preparation through assets like gold. Ultimately, it serves as a cautionary tale, urging vigilance and proactive measures to navigate impending economic turmoil.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy