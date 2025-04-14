BrightLearn - The Big Drop: How to Grow Your Wealth During the Coming Collapse by James Rickards

James Rickards' "The Big Drop: How To Grow Your Wealth During the Coming Collapse" presents a dystopian yet plausible future where technology and authoritarianism merge to create a surveillance state, with implanted biometric sensors and panopticon goggles enforcing propaganda and control. The economy has collapsed, markets are abolished, and trust in financial systems is lost, replaced by three dominant currencies—the dollar, euro, and a new "ruasia" (a blend of ruble, yuan, and yen)—while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) controlled by a global central bank further consolidate economic power. Gold, once a stable asset, is confiscated and locked away, eliminating it as a monetary alternative. Rickards draws parallels to real-world trends, such as the BRICS alliance, and references Naomi Klein’s Shock Doctrine to illustrate how crises enable elite manipulation. The U.S. is trapped in a structural "New Depression" since 2007, with the Fed’s inflationary policies eroding wealth while failing to address systemic issues. A "perfect financial storm" looms, combining currency wars, energy shortages, and global stagnation, potentially triggering a catastrophic meltdown. The book warns of the dollar’s decline as China rises and urges preparation through assets like gold. Ultimately, it serves as a cautionary tale, urging vigilance and proactive measures to navigate impending economic turmoil.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.