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Trump teams up with hospitals to create ventilator reserve program
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1 view • April 16, 2020
American Hospital Association president and CEO Rick Pollack and Ochsner Health president and CEO Warner Thomas partner with the Trump administration to ensure there will be enough ventilators to help states that need them the most.
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