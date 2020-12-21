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Bioethics, Destruction of Humanity OTT TV
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114 views • December 21, 2020
The Elite have been fooled to think they can move their conscious to advanced machinery called sleeves . When actually just their memories have been transferred and a fallen entity in his or her place. These sleeves look and feel like a body. With mechanical and flesh parts it is hard to tell the difference.
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