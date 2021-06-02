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▶️ Buy The Dip - Amateur Investing #14 | EP#444
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10 views • June 02, 2021
Time for another update on my investment portfolio and my passive income journey. We’ll be covering my recent cryptocurrency & stock purchases, stock dividends, and crypto earned from staking. This is amateur investing at its finest!
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
03:37 Stock Dividends
04:46 Crypto Income
05:36 Crypto Portfolio
07:58 Stock Portfolio
09:40 Budget
10:26 Total Portfolio Breakdown
12:43 Stock Trades
16:19 Crypto Trades
18:58 Final Thoughts & Outro
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/71mgq19h
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/frde28j9
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/5bc6sxor
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. I continue to rebalance my stocks for the best yield and consolidating them down to my best stocks. I am currently making about $116.71 a month from passive income. I’ve finished powering down my Hive and so I’m not earning a lot there, I’ve sold off my MTR and so my main passive income is just from dividend stocks plus I also received $60 USD in royalties recently for my music.
My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 84% crypto, 15% stocks, and less than 1% in precious metals. I threw a lot more money into crypto during the recent dip to take advantage of the price opportunity as I still believe we are in one of the biggest bull runs and it will peak around September or October based on the stock-to-flow model and the halvings.
My total annual projected income from passive sources is $1,400.48. $1,262.12 of those yearly profits are coming from stock dividends, about $61.64 came from cryptocurrency staking, I already earned $16.38 from my RealT crypto tokenized real estate before I sold it, and $60.99 from music royalties. In my last update, my total portfolio value was $250,168.07 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $204,054.91 CAD. This is up about $46,000 down from last month’s total value. The unrealized loss is actually a lot worse from the peak of over $300,000, but this is how altseason usually goes. I am still very confident and put $6,000 into crypto in May.
I earned $94.44 CAD from stock dividends, $0 CAD from crypto real estate, and $12.63 CAD from my last month of staking Hive and MTR staking on Den.Social. In total, I have earned about $315.90 CAD from crypto and over $753.46 CAD from stock dividends.
I’ve kept my Bitcoin ETFs and will just hold through the dip. Currently, they are still way down.
My portfolio in terms of sector breakdown is now 14% Utilities, 21% Insurance, 20% Banking, 20% Real Estate, and 25% into general ETFs. I’ve gotten it close to the perfect balance with what I’ve been aiming for. I’ve mostly just rebalanced within the sectors I invest in, mostly insurance, real estate, and my general ETFs. The idea was mostly to sell off my lower-performing assets and focus on better yielding assets. Again, don’t yield chase, but if you have two great stocks and one yields more, keep going for your goals. My goal is to average about a 5% yield on my portfolio and I’m currently at an average yield of 4.99%.
I am currently down -43.46% on 4,300 worth of growth stocks and up 12.81% on my $28,621.22 worth of dividend stocks including dividends with all income being reinvested and compounding interest.
For crypto, I invested more into BCH, LTC, ETH, & BTC. My breakdown is now 1% LBC, 5% DASH, 3% BCH, 2% LTC, 51% ETH, and 38% BTC. This is allegedly valued at $149,804.98 CAD at the time of writing this. I’ve been going all-in on BTC & ETH as I truly believe the next 4 months will be life-changing and I’m aligning my financials accordingly.
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that pay out regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
03:37 Stock Dividends
04:46 Crypto Income
05:36 Crypto Portfolio
07:58 Stock Portfolio
09:40 Budget
10:26 Total Portfolio Breakdown
12:43 Stock Trades
16:19 Crypto Trades
18:58 Final Thoughts & Outro
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/71mgq19h
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/frde28j9
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/5bc6sxor
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. I continue to rebalance my stocks for the best yield and consolidating them down to my best stocks. I am currently making about $116.71 a month from passive income. I’ve finished powering down my Hive and so I’m not earning a lot there, I’ve sold off my MTR and so my main passive income is just from dividend stocks plus I also received $60 USD in royalties recently for my music.
My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 84% crypto, 15% stocks, and less than 1% in precious metals. I threw a lot more money into crypto during the recent dip to take advantage of the price opportunity as I still believe we are in one of the biggest bull runs and it will peak around September or October based on the stock-to-flow model and the halvings.
My total annual projected income from passive sources is $1,400.48. $1,262.12 of those yearly profits are coming from stock dividends, about $61.64 came from cryptocurrency staking, I already earned $16.38 from my RealT crypto tokenized real estate before I sold it, and $60.99 from music royalties. In my last update, my total portfolio value was $250,168.07 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $204,054.91 CAD. This is up about $46,000 down from last month’s total value. The unrealized loss is actually a lot worse from the peak of over $300,000, but this is how altseason usually goes. I am still very confident and put $6,000 into crypto in May.
I earned $94.44 CAD from stock dividends, $0 CAD from crypto real estate, and $12.63 CAD from my last month of staking Hive and MTR staking on Den.Social. In total, I have earned about $315.90 CAD from crypto and over $753.46 CAD from stock dividends.
I’ve kept my Bitcoin ETFs and will just hold through the dip. Currently, they are still way down.
My portfolio in terms of sector breakdown is now 14% Utilities, 21% Insurance, 20% Banking, 20% Real Estate, and 25% into general ETFs. I’ve gotten it close to the perfect balance with what I’ve been aiming for. I’ve mostly just rebalanced within the sectors I invest in, mostly insurance, real estate, and my general ETFs. The idea was mostly to sell off my lower-performing assets and focus on better yielding assets. Again, don’t yield chase, but if you have two great stocks and one yields more, keep going for your goals. My goal is to average about a 5% yield on my portfolio and I’m currently at an average yield of 4.99%.
I am currently down -43.46% on 4,300 worth of growth stocks and up 12.81% on my $28,621.22 worth of dividend stocks including dividends with all income being reinvested and compounding interest.
For crypto, I invested more into BCH, LTC, ETH, & BTC. My breakdown is now 1% LBC, 5% DASH, 3% BCH, 2% LTC, 51% ETH, and 38% BTC. This is allegedly valued at $149,804.98 CAD at the time of writing this. I’ve been going all-in on BTC & ETH as I truly believe the next 4 months will be life-changing and I’m aligning my financials accordingly.
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that pay out regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
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