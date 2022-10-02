Large Jab Centre, University Of West Of England, Bristol Closed Down, By The People

Crime Reference Number 5222236390

Irrefutable evidence was given to Avon and Somerset police of the harms and dangers of these injections

When we arrived this morning there were over 300 people here booked in and the majority were children





If the police are incompetent in their duty in law then we the people have the right to take that power back

The Offenses committed are:

•Misconduct in public office

•GBH

•Gross negligent manslaughter

•Corporate manslaughter

•Conspiracy to commit all of the above

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk