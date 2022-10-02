Large Jab Centre, University Of West Of England, Bristol Closed Down, By The People

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Crime Reference Number 5222236390
Irrefutable evidence was given to Avon and Somerset police of the harms and dangers of these injections
When we arrived this morning there were over 300 people here booked in and the majority were children
If the police are incompetent in their duty in law then we the people have the right to take that power back
The Offenses committed are:
•Misconduct in public office
•GBH
•Gross negligent manslaughter
•Corporate manslaughter
•Conspiracy to commit all of the above
@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk