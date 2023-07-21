President Trump on Whether He Would Have RFK Jr as His Running Mate
“No, but people have suggested it…there are a lot of people suggesting it…I’ve known him over the years. He’s a smart guy and well-intentioned.”
https://twitter.com/i/status/1682211831895539714
