3 RANDOM STRANGERS MAKE AN AWESOME SONG

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Jaime Maldonado - videographer
Jesse Rya - guitarist + vocals
Ron Lashley - Rapper
Howard Mullins - vocalist
IG: @ filmsbyjaime
OG VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jr478w--dpE
Jukin Media Verified (Original)
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