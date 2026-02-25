BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What would you tell Facebook cemetery If your jabbed up sister dropped dead tomorrow?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10174 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
378 views • 1 day ago

I was just driving and thinking about how I'd act and what I'd tell people if my sister died tomorrow. I would cut loose, unlike most of these Facebook people.

------------------

KURGANFEST 2026 - THE GATHERING Information:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/RHZ2X8TQXC#g2cnhgo8M4Ql

KURGANFEST QUESTIONNAIRE (Please complete only if you're interested in attending. Thanks!):

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TJCL9VV

----------------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

------------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric&#8217;s natural compound curcumin rivals pain drugs for arthritis relief, new research confirms

Turmeric’s natural compound curcumin rivals pain drugs for arthritis relief, new research confirms

Cassie B.
Deadly deficiency: What happens when your plate lacks color

Deadly deficiency: What happens when your plate lacks color

Willow Tohi
The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty

The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty

Belle Carter
Health benefits of oolong tea: A natural boost for longevity and wellness

Health benefits of oolong tea: A natural boost for longevity and wellness

Belle Carter
Serotonin secrets: Natural ways to boost your happiness hormone

Serotonin secrets: Natural ways to boost your happiness hormone

Ramon Tomey
The invisible assailant: New study confirms air pollution&#8217;s devastating link to Alzheimer&#8217;s

The invisible assailant: New study confirms air pollution’s devastating link to Alzheimer’s

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy