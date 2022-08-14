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Satellites are a science fiction fantasy - SataLOONS are very real
Undersea cables transmit 99% of data.
Tax pits to help fuel the space lie.
Other Videos:
"ALL SATELLITES" ARE FAKE THE GOVERNMENT'S "DAMAGE CONTROL" EXPOSED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTRPVOD1APNY/
SATELLITES ARE FAKE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iBfoHbpnsoHJ/
Satellites Are Fake!! This is How The World Navigates!!!!
https://youtu.be/jc7jd3a9PUA
"ALL SATELLITES" ARE FAKE THE GOVERNMENT'S "DAMAGE CONTROL" EXPOSED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTRPVOD1APNY/
NOT ONE SINGLE SATELLITE IN SPACE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/luXZRRVYTF1I/