(MIAC #246) When Will a Piece of Pork Cost the Same as a Diamond

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My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Store
https://amzn.to/2Nt9kfP
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023 as society reshapes.
•Pork hyperinflation in China
•Logistics on the block chain
•Singapore to take on lost Hong Kong shipping Inter-Asia
•Energy will be secondary to food in global markets
•Turning areas of the planet into new grow zones with increasing rainfall patterns
•DeBeers sales plunge 44% in wholesale diamond trade
•Car production halted in India amid massive slowdown
•China’s food inflation 46%
•China, rice, corn and wheat production down
#globalgrains #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #preparation #foodprices
I filmed the sunset in Taipei facing west at 5:10pm early November.
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My Patriot Supply
Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org