Let make this viral - Anonymous #OffCircuitSec stands by the kids, all children or all..

Anonymous #OffCircuitSec stands by the kids, all children or all nations in solidarity.

No more shall the government give orders to us how to raise our children. Your reach has gone on too long and thus you have exposed yourself in the most outrageous ways. Calling parents domestic terrorists because we refuse to have our children subjugated to your vile sick pedophile, /Satanic agenda. The masks come off our children but so did yours. people all over the world are awakening to the fact that authority is bullshit and no one has authority over is except our parents when we are too young to make our own choices. Government is not a co parent. CPS has no authority over ANYONE AND has been kidnapping children from good homes only to be sold lost or worse. Far worse. we know what you di. it isn't conspiracy that your puppets and CNN said it is. CNN and main stram media are one in the same. They are the same ones that refused to air information about the maxwell crimes and that court case should have been monumental In its coverage. It was not. and with the celebrities and politicians implicated in this one only has to imagine if it was some high school drama, gossip and rumors you would have flooded the internet and the tell a lie to your vision to keep the brainwashed masses and sheep people well intrigued and preoccupied with more of your useless garbage. You have continued to censor all members of the OffCircuit security teams and our warning go unchecked but we know the score and we know the arrests. The implications as I said are massive as we watched high management at CNN go down for child porn and the sick pedo at Twitter didn't step down. can't run shit from a jail cell can you jack. Anyone that knows us knows the OffCircuit security teams do not lie. do not spread disinformation and this is what scares you. this is why you build walls around the white house. not because you fear a few so called fanatic crazy domestic terrorist....it's because you fear the truth. and the truth is our weapon. when truth spreads it spreads in ways you can not stop. you can not censor.....you can not kill...

because ideas and thoughts are bullet proof.

and the idea is spreading more then many know. us being censored isn't much of a problem for us as the very secretive arrests as well as the hacked manuscripts from the maxwell trial are now on the dark web thanks to our soldiers.

we are the ghosts you created. the ghosts in your wires.

and you should have expected us.

#AnonMayhem #An0NIXgh057 #OffCircuitSec #Anonymous #ocsec #UNMASKOURCHILDREN #unmaskourkids #SaveTheChildren