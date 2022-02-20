THIS IS WHY WE ARE SO LOCKED INTO THE PHARMAKIA SYSTEM

As well as locked into poisoned food and worthless debt notes most think is real money. From the Corbett via Richie From Boston (he puts up good videos like this all the time). This is where our current medical system got its start. The transfer of wealth to "public institutions" like colleges and medical schools. To "bend" society to their will. In other words brainwashed and programmed.They took over the education of doctors and the hospitals. They came up with radiation, drugs etc. and years later here we are. Even the majority of doctors and nurses are blind, brainwashed and "inDOCtrinated" as to the depth of the problem we face.By Jim Crenshaw