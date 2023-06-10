Is Your Name Peter?

Simon Peter was one of the first followers of Jesus. He was an outspoken and ardent disciple, one of Jesus’ closest friends. Peter was enthusiastic, strong-willed, impulsive, and, at times, brash. But for all his strengths, Peter had several failings in his life. Still, the Lord who chose him continued to mould him into exactly who He intended Peter to be. It is well for us to study the life of Peter. Do we have any of his traits, are we, like Peter was, ardent and sure of our faith, only to fail when tested? Could your name be Peter?
