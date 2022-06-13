Dr. Keith Berkowitz on Paxlovid and more! - Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb Ep 11

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Keith Wayne Berkowitz, M.D., is the Founder and Medical Director of the Center for Balanced Health. He combines expertise in both traditional and complementary medicine. Prior to starting the Center for Balanced Health, he was the Medical Director and Business Director of The Atkins Center for Complementary Medicine. He is the author of The Stubborn Fat Fix.