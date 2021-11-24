This story comes from a Hawaiian newspaper in 1907, it shows a map from a Japanese Buddhist temple of a 10,000 year old map. This is a copy of the worm eaten original….. “aliens” may be closer than we think.Antarctica is more than they tell us, UFO’s could come from one of those ancient continents that are now frozen over in a great ring around us. Earth could be way bigger and all of our oceans in a closed body in the middle of a much bigger frozen body of water.Check out the Urbano Monte map of of 1587, if you like old maps this one is increadible, I hope you see the similarities: