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This story comes from a Hawaiian newspaper in 1907,
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122 views • November 24, 2021
This story comes from a Hawaiian newspaper in 1907, it shows a map from a Japanese Buddhist temple of a 10,000 year old map. This is a copy of the worm eaten original….. “aliens” may be closer than we think.
https://metaphysicsspeaks.com/this-story-comes-from-a-hawaiian-newspaper-in-1907-it-shows-a-map-from-a-japanese-buddhist-temple-of-a-10000-year-old-map-this-is-a-copy-of-the-worm-eaten-original-aliens-may-be-closer-tha/
Antarctica is more than they tell us, UFO’s could come from one of those ancient continents that are now frozen over in a great ring around us. Earth could be way bigger and all of our oceans in a closed body in the middle of a much bigger frozen body of water.
Check out the Urbano Monte map of of 1587, if you like old maps this one is increadible, I hope you see the similarities:
https://www.davidrumsey.com/ll/thumbnailView.html?startUrl=%2F%2Fwww.davidrumsey.com%2Fluna%2Fservlet%2Fas%2Fsearch%3Fos%3D0%26lc%3DRUMSEY~8~1%26mid%3DRUMSEY~8~1~303661~90074314%26sort%3DPub_List_No_InitialSor
https://metaphysicsspeaks.com/this-story-comes-from-a-hawaiian-newspaper-in-1907-it-shows-a-map-from-a-japanese-buddhist-temple-of-a-10000-year-old-map-this-is-a-copy-of-the-worm-eaten-original-aliens-may-be-closer-tha/
Antarctica is more than they tell us, UFO’s could come from one of those ancient continents that are now frozen over in a great ring around us. Earth could be way bigger and all of our oceans in a closed body in the middle of a much bigger frozen body of water.
Check out the Urbano Monte map of of 1587, if you like old maps this one is increadible, I hope you see the similarities:
https://www.davidrumsey.com/ll/thumbnailView.html?startUrl=%2F%2Fwww.davidrumsey.com%2Fluna%2Fservlet%2Fas%2Fsearch%3Fos%3D0%26lc%3DRUMSEY~8~1%26mid%3DRUMSEY~8~1~303661~90074314%26sort%3DPub_List_No_InitialSor
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