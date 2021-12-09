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URGENT Life Ending Drug Midazolam To Be Given To 0-5 Year Olds Starting Jan 2022
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284 views • December 09, 2021
Medical staff instructions are to overdose 0-5 year olds with Midazolam . - .
𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘛𝘰 𝘈𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘦: . - .
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/the-uk-midazolam-murders-update-on-legal-progress/ . - .
https://principia-scientific.com/overwhelming-evidence-of-midazolam-murders-by-government-policy/ . - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: RussBrown - Channel
𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘛𝘰 𝘈𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘦: . - .
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/the-uk-midazolam-murders-update-on-legal-progress/ . - .
https://principia-scientific.com/overwhelming-evidence-of-midazolam-murders-by-government-policy/ . - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: RussBrown - Channel
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