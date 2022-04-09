© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
800 ATHLETES COLLAPSED IN 1 YEAR! - Heart Attacks SKYROCKET! - Jabbed Cult Wants MORE JABS!
Follow
10
Share
Report
2550 views • April 09, 2022
JOIN US At Flote Fest 2022 In Gause, Texas & Save Money On Your Tickets HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive number of athletes who've collapsed in the past year alone following the jab as Klaus Schwab announces that "no one will be safe if everyone is not vaccinated."
Despite the millions of heart attacks we've seen in the past year, the cult is still giddy to go and get their 4th shot. And 5th. And it never ends until they end their own lives.
There is now a pandemic of the vaccinated as we see illness and death per capita is shockingly higher than the unvaccinated. Of course this isn't surprising to any of us, but nonetheless, it's unavoidable at this point.
We've personally seen 4 people drop in 2 weeks, including a 14 year old from a "heart problem."
Despite the overwhelming evidence of heart problems tied to jabs, people are largely ignoring the uncomfortable truth. There have now been 769 documented cases of on field heart problems among professional athletes between March 2021 and March 2022. The correlation is obvious. As is the correlation with pilots dying in massive numbers. 1 pilot death in 2019. 6 in 2020. 111 in 2021. How much more evidence do people need?
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive number of athletes who've collapsed in the past year alone following the jab as Klaus Schwab announces that "no one will be safe if everyone is not vaccinated."
Despite the millions of heart attacks we've seen in the past year, the cult is still giddy to go and get their 4th shot. And 5th. And it never ends until they end their own lives.
There is now a pandemic of the vaccinated as we see illness and death per capita is shockingly higher than the unvaccinated. Of course this isn't surprising to any of us, but nonetheless, it's unavoidable at this point.
We've personally seen 4 people drop in 2 weeks, including a 14 year old from a "heart problem."
Despite the overwhelming evidence of heart problems tied to jabs, people are largely ignoring the uncomfortable truth. There have now been 769 documented cases of on field heart problems among professional athletes between March 2021 and March 2022. The correlation is obvious. As is the correlation with pilots dying in massive numbers. 1 pilot death in 2019. 6 in 2020. 111 in 2021. How much more evidence do people need?
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.