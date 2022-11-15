Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IF by Rudyard Kipling || Transformational Classic Poetry
39 views
channel image
Fight For The Sky
Published 13 days ago |

Rudyard Kipling was born in India in 1865 and died in England in 1936.  He was an English short story writer and poet who wrote the well known book of stories known as The Jungle Book in 1894.  He won the nobel prize for literature in 1907.



Thank You:

Audacity Free Audio Software

OBS Free Recording Software

VSDC Free Video Editor

Milkdrop Audio Visualizer

Photo courtesy of Elliott & Fry, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

YouTube Audio Library: Pachabelly by Huma Huma


#rudyardkipling #poem #fightforthesky

prose, verse, writers, creative writing, meaning, thought provoking, philosophy, rhyme, timeless, motivational, inspirational, personal growth

Keywords
inspirationwisdomphilosophywriterartistpoetrycreative writingpersonal growthself awarenessrudyard kiplingclassic poemfight for the sky

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket