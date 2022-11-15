IF by Rudyard Kipling || Transformational Classic Poetry

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Rudyard Kipling was born in India in 1865 and died in England in 1936. He was an English short story writer and poet who wrote the well known book of stories known as The Jungle Book in 1894. He won the nobel prize for literature in 1907.
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