A memorial event for those killed in 2014 in the Odessa Trade Union House was held in Moscow.

Odessa citizens bring flowers to the House of Trade Unions in memory of those killed 11 years ago

🐻 Does anyone in Kiev have the decency to remember them..?

Adding:

May 2 marks 11 years since the tragedy in Odessa.

On that day, the Euromaidan supporters, ultra radicals and outright Neo-Nazis committed atrocities against those who openly opposed the anti-constitutional government coup in Kiev perpetrated by nationalists, at the behest and with the support from their the western sponsors.

This atrocity must not be forgotten or swept under the rug: we shan't let the world forget what happened on 2 May 2014 in Odessa.

👉 A detailed reconstruction & retrospective of the events of that day and the ensuing tragedy. (https://telegra.ph/Odessa-05-02-7)

According to official statistics alone, at least 48 people died during these tragic events, including 42 who were killed or burned alive at the Trade Unions House, as well as another six who perished during the clashes on the streets of Odessa.

In fact, the Kiev regime and its pet cronies has repeated — to the letter — what the Bandera torturers did 80 years ago in Khatyn.

❗️ Although many perpetrators have been identified, they have not received the punishment they deserve.

The West remains silent regarding these bloody crimes of the Ukrainian neo-Nazis, the Kiev regime, which to this day continues to use terrorist methods.

Comment by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on the 10th anniversary of the tragedy in Odessa of May 2, 2024.

Maria Zakharova: Today, as we pay tribute to the victims of the bloody reprisals in Odessa, we have no doubt that sooner or later those who perpetrated and inspired this barbaric crime, which has no statute of limitations, will have to face the punishment they deserve.