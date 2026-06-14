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My dear truth seekers, as you know, on October 27, 2025, Russia finally withdrew from the agreement with the United States on the Plutonium Management and Disposition (PMDA). Russia explained this step by forced measures due to numerous violations of this agreement by the United States. It is noteworthy that right after that, experts called what was happening the beginning of a new stage of the Cold War. Indeed, in October 2025, all the agreements reached on nuclear arms control ceased to exist. Moreover, since October 2025, Russia has begun regularly conducting drills of its strategic nuclear forces. .................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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