💩Netanyahu made clear, no future Palestinian state, no role for the Palestinian Authority, & no peace unless Israel controls who governs Gaza

At DealBook, Netanyahu made clear: no future Palestinian state, no role for the Palestinian Authority, and no peace unless Israel controls who governs Gaza.
He dismissed the PA as “corrupt,” “petrified,” and unfit for elections. He blamed Palestinian textbooks, prisoners, even street names—then insisted “they’re not a partner for peace.”
His solution is unelected Palestinians, hand-picked by Israel, to “take over Gaza eventually.”