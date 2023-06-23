Create New Account
Asking The LORD for Mercy
channel image
His Kingdom Prophecy
91 Subscribers
16 views
Published Yesterday

Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/asking-the-lord-for-mercy/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "The LORD is our protection in so many ways and asking Him for Mercy is one way we’ll explore today. This is truly a time of change for the good!

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I go deeper into the theme of decreeing Bible verses, praying in agreement, worshiping and repentance — to take you to the next level."

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
