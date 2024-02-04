Farmer Protest TAKES OVER all of Europe!

Farmers continue to protest in huge numbers across Europe against excessive climate policies and regulations, which threaten their livelihoods. Farmers descended on Brussels today to send a message to EU leaders who were meeting in the Belgian capital for a leaders’ summit.





What began with Dutch farmers last year and with German farmers last month has now taken over the continent as farmers in Belgium, Poland, Lithuania, Italy, Spain, Scotland and Greece have also joined in to voice their opposition to the globalist climate agenda that specifically targets farmers.





These policies, which have brought so much hardship to European farmers, appear to be the envy of the Canadian government. As True North exclusive reporting uncovered in 2022, Canada sought to replicate the EU’s climtae policies on Canadian farmers.





