The 2009 Clarendon Classic Rally
The Kokoda Kid
Published 15 hours ago

A visit to the Clarendon Classic Rally back in 2009, as I tested out a friend's video camera for him. The quality isn't the best, but it's still watchable, and for anyone who's into old cars, trucks, and farm machinery, this could be of interest.

Please forgive the shaky scenes. (Again.... I went out without a tripod)

Special thanks to:

Mr. Harold Solberg, who supplied the

Panasonic SDR57 video camera (Hand-held)

Music:

'Too Much Funk' by Steve Oaks

'Beautiful Memories' by David Fesliyan

'In Honor' by David Fesliyan

'Childhood Nostalgia' by David Fesliyan

'Tranquility' by David Renda

Fesliyan Studios

https://fesliyanstudios.com

Video editing was done with

Capcut Video Editing Software

https://www.capcut.com/tools/desktop-video-editor


Ree Productions

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

