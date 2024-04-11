The 2009 Clarendon Classic Rally

A visit to the Clarendon Classic Rally back in 2009, as I tested out a friend's video camera for him. The quality isn't the best, but it's still watchable, and for anyone who's into old cars, trucks, and farm machinery, this could be of interest.
Please forgive the shaky scenes. (Again.... I went out without a tripod)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Special thanks to:
Mr. Harold Solberg, who supplied the
Panasonic SDR57 video camera (Hand-held)
Music:
'Too Much Funk' by Steve Oaks
'Beautiful Memories' by David Fesliyan
'In Honor' by David Fesliyan
'Childhood Nostalgia' by David Fesliyan
'Tranquility' by David Renda
Fesliyan Studios
Video editing was done with
Capcut Video Editing Software
https://www.capcut.com/tools/desktop-video-editor
Ree Productions
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
