© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Celebrating the 505% Growth of New Concept Healthcare and the 550%+ Growth of ShawHomes.com
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • October 19, 2021
Celebrating the 505% Growth of New Concept Healthcare and the 550%+ Growth of ShawHomes.com
Ginny Mingioni shares about her 505% growth + Aaron Antis shars about his 550% + growth of ShawHomes.com.
Website: www.NewConcept.HealthCare
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.” - Proverbs 9:10
Clay and His Team Have Helped Ginny Growth Her Business by 505% As a Result of Implementing:
Website Enhancements
Search Engine Optimization
“IV Natural Therapy Near Me”
Online Advertisement
Hiring Best-Practices
Implementation from the Path: built a website, launched ads, implemented call recording, created checklists, evaluated services for profitability, added more profitable services, and are starting to implement the group interview system - all in 6 months.
505% Weekly Revenue Growth in 5 Months
First 4 Weeks Tracking (April / May 2021) = $4,392 Average Revenue Per Week
Last 4 Weeks Tracking (August / September 2021) = $22,188 Average Revenue Per Week
1256% Increase In Weekly Patient Visits
First 4 Weeks Tracking (April / May 2021) = 18 Average Patient Visits Per Week
Last 4 Weeks Tracking (August / September 2021) = 226 Average Patient Visits Per Week
Ginny Mingioni shares about her 505% growth + Aaron Antis shars about his 550% + growth of ShawHomes.com.
Website: www.NewConcept.HealthCare
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.” - Proverbs 9:10
Clay and His Team Have Helped Ginny Growth Her Business by 505% As a Result of Implementing:
Website Enhancements
Search Engine Optimization
“IV Natural Therapy Near Me”
Online Advertisement
Hiring Best-Practices
Implementation from the Path: built a website, launched ads, implemented call recording, created checklists, evaluated services for profitability, added more profitable services, and are starting to implement the group interview system - all in 6 months.
505% Weekly Revenue Growth in 5 Months
First 4 Weeks Tracking (April / May 2021) = $4,392 Average Revenue Per Week
Last 4 Weeks Tracking (August / September 2021) = $22,188 Average Revenue Per Week
1256% Increase In Weekly Patient Visits
First 4 Weeks Tracking (April / May 2021) = 18 Average Patient Visits Per Week
Last 4 Weeks Tracking (August / September 2021) = 226 Average Patient Visits Per Week
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.