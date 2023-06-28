Ukraine Update June 27,28, 2023

◽️ Ukrainian soldiers trapped in minefield Zaporozhye direction.

◽️ Belarusian President Lukashenko states an entire brigade of troops was ready to be transferred to Russia if need arose during Wagner PMC rebellion.

◽️ Lukashenko discusses his talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin.

◽️ Putin asks for a minute of silence for the Russian pilots who died in the stand off with Wagner PMC over the weekend.

⚡️ SITREP 27Jun2023

◽️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in Krasny Liman, Donetsk and South Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, due to skillful and cohesive actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces units two enemy attacks have been repelled.

▫️ Aviation and artillery inflicted losses on the 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Chervonaya Dibrova, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ Over 100 Ukrainian troops, four armored fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

▫️ In the Donetsk direction, seven enemy attacks have been successfully repelled in course of the Yug Group of Forces units active defence during the day.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have eliminated up to 325 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles during the day.

▫️ Apart from that, an ammunition depot of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, close to Vremevka salient, three enemy attacks have been repelled due to courageous and cohesive actions of the Vostok Group of Forces units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower system crews.

▫️ In Orekhov tactical direction, Russian troops launched strikes to stop a motorised rifle platoon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, attempting to conduct reconnaissance-in-force, and push Ukrainian troops back to the initial positions.

▫️ In addition, actions of one sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 115 Ukrainian troops, five armored fighting vehicles, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, three pick-up trucks, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers have been neutralized.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted losses on the units of the AFU close to Krasnoye Pervoye, Sinkovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 60th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Ogurtsovo (Kharkov region).

▫️ More than 30 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, and a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed during the day.

▫️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 89 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower, and military hardware in 112 areas during the day.

▫️ A communication centre of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ A command post of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Vyemka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Russian air defense forces have intercepted two HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry