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Rand Paul comes at Dr. Fauci again over China lab funding
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150 views • May 12, 2021
Senator Rand Paul joins Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt to react to his latest line of questioning for Dr. Fauci over funding for different entities in China that may or may not have connections to the pandemic which has taken control of the nation and internationally for more than a year. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax TV
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