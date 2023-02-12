Latest interview of Robert Malone in which he talks about the disastrous COVID vax methodology of Pfizer

As i am not monetised on any of my video platform, i would appreciate your help, guys! So, if you love my content and want to chip in, would be greatly grateful God bless you all
https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8RyfFO6R8t
Doctor Robert Malone bashes here in over 30 minutes the disastrous Covid methodology of Pfizer and not only!
Its a very interesting video and by all means, watch!
God bless us al
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.