Latest interview of Robert Malone in which he talks about the disastrous COVID vax methodology of Pfizer
SHOWINGTHETRUTH
Published Yesterday

Doctor Robert Malone bashes here in over 30 minutes the disastrous Covid methodology of Pfizer and not only!

Its a very interesting video and by all means, watch!

God bless us al




fraudpfizercovid 19

