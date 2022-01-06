Fox News: CCP is Actively Engaged in a War on American Way of Life

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12/30/2021 Fox News: The CCP is actively engaged in a war on the American way of life with its reach extending into our businesses, sports, education, press and government. Our elites now operate hand in glove with the CCP to undermine the American way of life.