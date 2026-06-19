Trump Humiliates PM Meloni in Phone Call - Rome Cancels US Trip

Trump Humiliates Meloni in Phone Call — Rome Cancels US Trip



Trump told Italian TV that Meloni "begged" him for a photo at the G7 in Évian and that he "felt sorry for her" — adding he wasn't even "obligated" to talk to her.



Meloni responded on video: the claims are "completely invented," she's "frankly stunned," and "Italy and I never beg."



Foreign Minister Tajani scrapped his Miami trip outright, calling the remarks "grave and offensive to all of Italy."

Adding:

Zelensky threatens to launch strikes on Belarus.



He claims that there is equipment deployed in Belarusian towers along the borders with Ukraine that adjusts Russian strikes on Ukraine.



"I give a week to withdraw it, otherwise we will do it ourselves," Zelensky stated.



He also called Belarus one of the main suppliers of fuel for the Russian army and said that Lukashenko "can stop this".



Earlier today Belarus announced that they have the right to "take actions against Ukraine to protect the lives of their citizens" due to a strike on a bus with Belarusian children in the Bryansk region.