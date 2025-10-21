Babylon is fallen: Roman catholic doctrines goes against what the Bible says (6)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Dear roman catholics, how much longer will you remain in an apostate, homo and pedo-led; relic loving, Mary worshipping, CHILD ABUSING church organization that promotes false, non-biblical beliefs?





God warns you in His 4th and last angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5 to COME OUT of Babylon; NOT to stay in Babylon or to ensnare others to JOIN Babylon but for you to COME OUT of Babylon.





