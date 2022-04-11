© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Therapeutic Touch for anxiety, pain, and enhancing healing. Gary Null PAIN interview
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • April 11, 2022
Very informative explanation of what therapeutic touch is and why one would want to try it. Most people start to feel profound relaxation 10 minutes into the session.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.