Richard Leonard Show





June 11, 2023





This week on The Richard Leonard Show I discussed how the US Military is facing consistent failure after failure by leaders who borderline self sabotage their own forces.





This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/

Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2tiefm-richard-leonard-show-too-late-to-save-our-military.html