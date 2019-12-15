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Smoke - The Revolution: Disc 2 (Moon) [Full Album #12]
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7 views • December 15, 2019
I do not own the rights to the music or image featured on this video. All rights belong to their respective owners.
-Track list is pinned in the comments!-
Links to the beat producers: (seriously, check these guys out!)
1. Beatowski Beats: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBeatowski
2. Bearded Skull: https://www.youtube.com/user/thelacra
3. Blunted Beats: https://www.youtube.com/user/CaughtUpBeats
4. Case-G Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj_ZK8Mb7Rqv0K8Awm3sk8w
5. Vintageman Beats: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtSFjq5JDop8IJzC3ea1DRw
6. Beat Shop: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZsNXSuGU-n4TrHBmgO0FaA
7. Rudeskillz: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4uQ-APHklXd7uOjOqDqbaA
8. Klaxy Beats: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjN7W5TCF1TWYQef_H9AhRQ
9. Hanto: https://www.youtube.com/user/HantBeat
10. Sedivi: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHI1RMQyU8zE2USu2czFLvQ
11. N-iko: https://www.youtube.com/user/nicocartouche
12. That Kid Goran: https://www.youtube.com/user/DropBeats94
13. Seekretime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCceT_68K1XDoPJzdh58mCvw
14. ZAG Beatmaker: https://www.youtube.com/user/ToTheOldBeAtz
15. Nies Beats: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHXkDQYUsW8-kR7FvE9A8ig
16. Syndrome: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheHipHopFix
Thank you for listening! Please be sure to like, subscribe and share. You can find more music like this on my channel here as well as on YouTube as I regularly post other people's conscious hip-hop in addition to my own to hopefully introduce people to some new artists.
With how bad things have started to get lately I finally realize I need to swallow my pride and be willing to accept help from others. Anyone that wants to donate to help with my music or just to help out with the struggle, you can do so here. paypal.me/SmokeConsciousHipHop
Lyrics written and performed by Seth Davis.
-Track list is pinned in the comments!-
Links to the beat producers: (seriously, check these guys out!)
1. Beatowski Beats: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBeatowski
2. Bearded Skull: https://www.youtube.com/user/thelacra
3. Blunted Beats: https://www.youtube.com/user/CaughtUpBeats
4. Case-G Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj_ZK8Mb7Rqv0K8Awm3sk8w
5. Vintageman Beats: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtSFjq5JDop8IJzC3ea1DRw
6. Beat Shop: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZsNXSuGU-n4TrHBmgO0FaA
7. Rudeskillz: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4uQ-APHklXd7uOjOqDqbaA
8. Klaxy Beats: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjN7W5TCF1TWYQef_H9AhRQ
9. Hanto: https://www.youtube.com/user/HantBeat
10. Sedivi: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHI1RMQyU8zE2USu2czFLvQ
11. N-iko: https://www.youtube.com/user/nicocartouche
12. That Kid Goran: https://www.youtube.com/user/DropBeats94
13. Seekretime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCceT_68K1XDoPJzdh58mCvw
14. ZAG Beatmaker: https://www.youtube.com/user/ToTheOldBeAtz
15. Nies Beats: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHXkDQYUsW8-kR7FvE9A8ig
16. Syndrome: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheHipHopFix
Thank you for listening! Please be sure to like, subscribe and share. You can find more music like this on my channel here as well as on YouTube as I regularly post other people's conscious hip-hop in addition to my own to hopefully introduce people to some new artists.
With how bad things have started to get lately I finally realize I need to swallow my pride and be willing to accept help from others. Anyone that wants to donate to help with my music or just to help out with the struggle, you can do so here. paypal.me/SmokeConsciousHipHop
Lyrics written and performed by Seth Davis.
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