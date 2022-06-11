FINAL HOUR 1162 - URGENT WARNING DROP EVERYTHING AND SEE - WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM

GET SAVED NOW! THE DAY OF THE LORD IS AT HAND, WAKE UP!!!

--- Payment Processor Blocks Covid Treatment --- BLUETOOTH HUMANS --- Pfizer deathjab with bluetooth nanochip for your pleasure ---- Count The Number of the Beast ---- WORDS OF TRUTH ---- artificial caught --- Exposing the Matrix of satan(Demon activity exposed) --- the flying lotus mudra --- The Holy Spirit in action.





https://markekawamai.com/

https://www.roxytube.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistry

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ahC4JqewFwWM/

rumble - Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters

bitchute - Serene Christine: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/serene_christine/

BitChute - JESUSISCOMINGWAKEUP: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupjesusiscoming/

Youtube - WAKE UP 3: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsxkxft5163Bi9eIDBAcO9w

BitChute - Exposing Corruption: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/O1FQeegNtvEP/

Youtube - STEVE FLETCHER 222: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIV90nYmI0P_IDTtme10N6A

bitchute - SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UnuX7D6YRyiE/

Youtube - Nuke's Top 5: https://www.youtube.com/c/NukesTop5

Youtube - Josh Sparrow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq2RhadBDhrTPjzxsZ-s5Iw

Youtube - Peter Ahlman To Be Continued: https://www.youtube.com/user/kkeeffaass1





If you do not have any personal relationship with Jesus Christ, you do not have your name in the Book of Life.Repent of your sins and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you.

SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)(James 5:15)

Dear Jesus,

I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins

I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life

and my SAVIOR. I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.

I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.

Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.

Amen!







