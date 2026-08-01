AI Companies Are DESTROYING MILLIONS OF BOOKS TO TRAIN THEIR MODELS!!

AI companies are buying millions of physical books, rare, out-of-print, and used books then cutting the spines, scanning the pages, and destroying the originals to feed clean human text into their Large Language Models.

As the internet fills with AI-generated content and risks “model collapse,” firms like Anthropic have spent millions acquiring books, ripping them apart, and discarding the paper after creating one internal digital copy.



Court records confirm it.



Companies such as ISBNdb have openly offered bulk sourcing of up to a million titles per order under NDAs for exactly this purpose.



This isn’t just digitization, it’s the permanent loss of physical records of human knowledge.



In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why when combined with the end of print encyclopedias and elected officials reading unedited ChatGPT stage directions into official records, the line between dystopian fiction and reality is disappearing fast.



So please buy the books.

Read them.

Preserve them.

Support independent bookstores.

Digitize nondestructively.





And stop pasting AI output into our institutions!



The machines are hungry.

The shelves are being emptied.



Once the physical pages are gone, the only story left may be the one the algorithm decides to tell.



Please share this video FAR AND WIDE!!

Source - https://vigilante.tv/w/9hNifSfkyiRYnoTQLTgvH8