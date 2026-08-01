BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI Companies Are DESTROYING MILLIONS OF BOOKS TO TRAIN THEIR MODELS!!
Alfa and Omega
Alfa and Omega
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
47 views • Yesterday

AI companies are buying millions of physical books, rare, out-of-print, and used books then cutting the spines, scanning the pages, and destroying the originals to feed clean human text into their Large Language Models.

As the internet fills with AI-generated content and risks “model collapse,” firms like Anthropic have spent millions acquiring books, ripping them apart, and discarding the paper after creating one internal digital copy.

Court records confirm it.

Companies such as ISBNdb have openly offered bulk sourcing of up to a million titles per order under NDAs for exactly this purpose.

This isn’t just digitization, it’s the permanent loss of physical records of human knowledge.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why when combined with the end of print encyclopedias and elected officials reading unedited ChatGPT stage directions into official records, the line between dystopian fiction and reality is disappearing fast.

So please buy the books.

Read them.

Preserve them.

Support independent bookstores.

Digitize nondestructively.


And stop pasting AI output into our institutions!

The machines are hungry.

The shelves are being emptied.

Once the physical pages are gone, the only story left may be the one the algorithm decides to tell.

Please share this video FAR AND WIDE!!

Source -  https://vigilante.tv/w/9hNifSfkyiRYnoTQLTgvH8

Keywords
aidestroybooks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Senate urges Trump not to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

U.S. Senate urges Trump not to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

Garrison Vance
State Department Expands Access to &#8220;Patriot Passport&#8221; Featuring Trump

State Department Expands Access to “Patriot Passport” Featuring Trump

Douglas Harrington
EU Energy Transition Policies Impose Economic Costs, Analysts Say

EU Energy Transition Policies Impose Economic Costs, Analysts Say

Edison Reed
Report: Graham Worked With Netanyahu to Delay ICC Arrest Warrants

Report: Graham Worked With Netanyahu to Delay ICC Arrest Warrants

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC poll: Two-thirds of US adults say Iran war not worthwhile; Trump approval on handling at 28%

AP-NORC poll: Two-thirds of US adults say Iran war not worthwhile; Trump approval on handling at 28%

Garrison Vance
Supreme Court Approval Falls to Record Low, Gallup Poll Finds

Supreme Court Approval Falls to Record Low, Gallup Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy