Todd Coconato Radio Show I Woke Companies Pushing Pride & What the Bible Says About All Of This...
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published a day ago

To support our work please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give

Our website is www.PastorTodd.org

“Woke” retail giant Target is asking its employees to participate in LGBT “pride” events inlacing “QUEER BINGO,” according to a reported internal company email.

Independent reporter Greg Price posted an image of the email on Twitter Monday and it shows the company hasn’t learned much in the weeks since a backlash against its complete embrace of sexuality cost it billions in market value.

The email asks employees in its Minneapolis headquarters and across the country to celebrate “pride week” and to build “community” either in-person or remotely by going gay.

We discuss this and much more on today's broadcast!

todd coconatowoke companiespride weekwhat the bible says

