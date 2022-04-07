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LIVE ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ 8/4/22: ΝΟΜΙΚΕΣ ΕΞΕΛΙΞΕΙΣ ΕΠΙ ΤΗΣ ΑΙΤΗΣΗΣ ΑΚΥΡΩΣΕΩΣ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΚΡΑΤΕΙΑΣ
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0 view • April 07, 2022
Ομάδα δικηγόρων μας ενημερώνουν για τις νομικές εξελίξεις της παρέμβασής τους στην αίτηση ακυρώσεως στο Συμβούλιο της Επικρατείας κατά της υπουργικής απόφασης για την επιβολή προστίμου 100 ευρώ, στους συμπολίτες μας ηλικίας 60 ετών και άνω.
Η εκδίκαση της υπόθεσης θα γίνει στο ΣΤΕ το πρωί της 8/4/2022.
Οι δικηγόροι θα μας αναλύσουν την παρέμβαση που πραγματοποίησαν και θα μας αναλύσουν το δικόγραφο που κατέθεσαν.
ΚΑΝΑΛΙΑ ΜΕΤΑΔΟΣΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΖΩΝΤΑΝΗΣ ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗΣ
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yP...
Rumble
Rumble https://rumble.com/user/resistanceGR
Twitch:
https://www.twitch.tv/resistancegr
ΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ FACEBOOK ΤΗΣ ΖΩΝΤΑΝΗΣ ΜΕΤΑΔΟΣΗΣ
Θα δοθούν λίγο πριν την έναρξη της συζήτησης
Η εκδίκαση της υπόθεσης θα γίνει στο ΣΤΕ το πρωί της 8/4/2022.
Οι δικηγόροι θα μας αναλύσουν την παρέμβαση που πραγματοποίησαν και θα μας αναλύσουν το δικόγραφο που κατέθεσαν.
ΚΑΝΑΛΙΑ ΜΕΤΑΔΟΣΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΖΩΝΤΑΝΗΣ ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗΣ
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yP...
Rumble
Rumble https://rumble.com/user/resistanceGR
Twitch:
https://www.twitch.tv/resistancegr
ΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ FACEBOOK ΤΗΣ ΖΩΝΤΑΝΗΣ ΜΕΤΑΔΟΣΗΣ
Θα δοθούν λίγο πριν την έναρξη της συζήτησης
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