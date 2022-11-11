Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An Olympian's Great Awakening with Jamie Salé
23 views
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published 18 days ago |

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v1qh78o-an-olympians-great-awakening-ft.-jamie-sal.html

On this week's episode of OPEN MIKE, Mike is joined by Olympic gold-medalist figure skater, Jamie Salé, to talk about her journey from an elite athlete and motivational coach to an outspoken advocate for truth and freedom. 

Keywords
freedomtruthjamiesalelibertydispatchmichaelthiessenolympicgoldmedal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket