An Olympian's Great Awakening with Jamie Salé

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v1qh78o-an-olympians-great-awakening-ft.-jamie-sal.html
On this week's episode of OPEN MIKE, Mike is joined by Olympic
gold-medalist figure skater, Jamie Salé, to talk about her journey from
an elite athlete and motivational coach to an outspoken advocate for
truth and freedom.