FULL SHOW: Obama Refuses To House Migrants Flown To Martha’s Vineyard As Democrats Lament Open Border Policy They Voted For
InfoWars
Published 2 months ago |

Democrat Party lies and hypocrisy are on display once again, this time perhaps greater than ever. In the last week, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Press Secretary Jean-Pierre have all said the border was secure. Now, as videos of thousands of migrants crossing the border into America, hundreds of them showing up in New York, Martha’s Vineyard and D.C., Democrats can’t deny or ignore the problem, only go full hypocrite as they demand the illegals leave their cities. Can you imagine if Trump’s daughter wrote in her diary about Donald showering with her? Of course the media would make it the top story, but when its the Biden’s the story gets ignored. New details in the Ashley Biden diary and the censorship of it breaking with Noel Fritsch from National File.

