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Leftist Race Riot Revolution is Brought to You by Major Corporations
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124 views • June 05, 2020
During Thursday night’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox host called out the major corporations putting money into groups like Black Lives Matter who are funding the protests nationwide that have turned into violent riots.
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